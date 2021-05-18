$1.13 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,777,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 1,832,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.