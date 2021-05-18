Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.66. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, reaching $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

