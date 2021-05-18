MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.27. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $528,142.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,253. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 712.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. 281,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,095. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

