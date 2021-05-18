PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $136.19 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $136.19 million and $3.00 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00147779 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.01 or 0.00812737 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

