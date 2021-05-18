RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

RMBL stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,474. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

