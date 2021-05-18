Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

UFS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,841. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

