ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 2,187,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

