UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00004522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $293,895.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,155 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

