Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 668,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,768. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $832.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

