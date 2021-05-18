Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 3,761,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,431. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

