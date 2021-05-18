Rajesh K. Agrawal Sells 109,510 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 2,438,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,712. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

