Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Insider Sells $693,673.00 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 3,469,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Tapestry by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 485,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 68.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,276 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

