Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,882 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,075. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

