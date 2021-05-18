Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 265,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,474. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

