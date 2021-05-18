Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $121.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.66. 2,896,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,739. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

