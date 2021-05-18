ETHplode (ETHPLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 63.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $55,835.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

