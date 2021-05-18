Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $555,478.52 and $71,491.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,976 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,976 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

