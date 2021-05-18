SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

NASDAQ SWKH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. SWK has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

