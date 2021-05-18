Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GALT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 485,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.