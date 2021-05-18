Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,025,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

