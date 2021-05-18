Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells 2,681 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 84,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

