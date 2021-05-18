DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 21.9% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002866 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $772,758.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,424 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

