Elementis’ (EMNSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Tuesday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

