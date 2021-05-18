Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

