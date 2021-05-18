Wing (WING) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Wing has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $35.55 or 0.00083418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,728,898 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,898 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

