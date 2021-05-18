Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post $69.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.18 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 869,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 480,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.