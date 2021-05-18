Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $459 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.06 million.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 153,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

