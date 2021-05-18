Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH):

5/4/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

5/4/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

5/3/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/28/2021 – PotlatchDeltic was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

4/26/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – PotlatchDeltic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 508,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,971. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

