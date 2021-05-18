Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73,138.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Namecoin has a market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $73,138.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,866.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.61 or 0.02539525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.00667831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

