INO COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $730.15 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00009463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $730.15 million and $170,025.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.