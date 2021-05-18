Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Hits $212.72 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.69 or 0.00048273 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $212.72 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

