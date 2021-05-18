Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

TPH traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 1,304,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

