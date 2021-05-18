Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $511.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,474. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

