Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.14. 584,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,785. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

