Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 459,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -346.33 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

