Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $11.91 Average PT from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,580,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

