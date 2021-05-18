THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.04 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. THORChain has a market cap of $5.04 billion and approximately $206.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $20.96 or 0.00048432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00095154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00393724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00234651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.66 or 0.01383178 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.56 or 0.01205033 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,537,761 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

