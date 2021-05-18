Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.98.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,413. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

