Zealium Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $55,828.68 and $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.01195179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,337,768 coins and its circulating supply is 16,337,768 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NZLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.