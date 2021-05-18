The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.50. 724,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,494. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.22.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $86,539,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

