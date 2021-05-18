Tourist Token 1-Day Volume Tops $324.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $46,443.35 and approximately $324.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00094438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00380773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00232663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01374446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047488 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars.

