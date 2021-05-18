Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $319,360.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00094438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00380773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00232663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01374446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047488 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.