Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 523,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

