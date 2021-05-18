$0.98 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. ICF International posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

ICF International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. ICF International has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

