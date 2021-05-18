Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 1,153,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,357. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

