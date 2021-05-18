HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the highest is $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

HONE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 200,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

