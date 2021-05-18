Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 84,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,430. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $469.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

