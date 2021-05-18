Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

Castle Biosciences stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 459,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,668. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.29.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

