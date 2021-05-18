Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Perficient by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

