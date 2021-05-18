Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$69.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$61.47. The company had a trading volume of 644,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,099. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$65.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$31.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

